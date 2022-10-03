Emergency services, including Fire and Rescue have attended. The HGV has been recovered and the diesel spill has been cleared.

The carriageway has since been inspected and following the inspection the carriageway will need resurfacing. This will undertaken overnight with the carriageway remaining closed for this to take place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diversion Route

Traffic is being diverted via the feeder road from J6 to J5, follow the hollow square symbol.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delays are likely on the approach to this closure, with additional journey times also expected on diversion routes.

Further incident information is available from National Highways by visiting our www.trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or via our @HighwaysSEAST regional Twitter feed. Our 24/7 Customer Contact Centre is also available to provide up to the minute information on 03001235000.