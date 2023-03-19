Sunday, March 19, 2023
Sunday, March 19, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING The M23 in Surrey is closed in both directions between J7 and J8 due to a Surrey Police Led Incident

The M23 in Surrey is closed in both directions between J7 and J8 due to a Surrey Police Led Incident

by uknip247

Surrey Police and emergency services are in attendance. 

Diversion Route

Traffic is being diverted via local routes

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Lucky escape for one home owner after chimney blaze in Offham

Ramsgate Blaze causes damage to outhouse

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find the missing 24-year-old man Jordan Melvin

Detectives investigating a burglary have charged a suspect

Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a 17-year-old boy in Leeds

Detectives investigating a shooting in Rotherham are appealing for witnesses and those with information to come forward and assist with their enquiries

Firefighters have been tackling a large haystack fire in the Lydden Hill area, near Dover since around 11pm on Saturday 18 March.

After being subjected to a serious assault overnight in West London, a man in his 60s is fighting for his life in a hospital

A prolific burglar and thief who targeted homes, student accommodations and businesses during a crime spree has been jailed

Police are seeking the public’s help after a dog on the loose bit a 12-year-old boy while he was in a play park.

A drugs boss who boasted he could make £30,000 a week and specialised in adulterating cocaine for organised crime groups across the country has...

A new free app that turns smartphones into dashcams may soon be advanced enough to catch other drivers speeding

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More