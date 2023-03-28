The M25 in Berkshire/Greater London is closed clockwise between J14 (Stanwell Moor/Heathrow Airport) and J15 (M4), due to a serious collision involving two cars and a lorry

Emergency sercices were notified of the collision just before midnight yesterday evening.

Metropolitan Police and National Highways Traffic Officers remain on scene.

London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service attended.

A collision investigation is being carried out, the closure is expected to be protracted and in place for a considerable time today.

Diversion Route

Road users are advised to follow the hollow triangle diversion symbol on road signs:

Exit the M25 at J14 and take the 3rd exit on to the A3113

At the next roundabout take the 1st exit on to the A3044

Bear left on to the A4 and travel along this road towards M4 J5

Join the M4 J5 eastbound and travel to J4B

Rejoin the M25 clockwise

There is just over 1 mile of congestion on the approach to the closure at J14.

If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.