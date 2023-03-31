The #M25 in #Surrey is closed anti-clockwise between Junction 10 & Junction 9

87
The M25 anticlockwise between junctions J10 and J9 has been closed due to flooding from heavy rainfall in the area
- The theft of a historical trap from Mintlaw has prompted police to issue an appeal for information
- Police close footpath following serious Incident
- A burglar who used manhole covers to break in to businesses across Rochester, Sheerness and Canterbury has been jailed for three years
- Portsmouth Bully Boy and ASBO King Gary Saunders Back in Jail
- Detectives investigating an alleged affray and criminal damage incident in Poole are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward
- Park Live Maidstone
- Children rescued from a cave by firefighters
- Appeal over inappropriate behaviour on bus in Tunbridge Wells
- Detectives have arrested a suspect following a serious assault in Ramsgate
- QE2 Bridge and tunnels closed in both directions following concerns for person’s welfare
- Three cars, a Jaguar, a Ford Ranger and a Sprinter van which contained tools valued at around £100,000 have been stolen in a Deal burgary
- A career burglar and his girlfriend who stole and then pawned thousands of pounds worth of jewellery have been jailed