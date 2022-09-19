Traffic is being diverted

Northbound (Anti-clockwise) – Follow the hollow black square symbol.

From M25 J2 head to J1b, then via the A296 towards Bean/Bluewater, then the B255 towards Greenhithe, then the A206 towards Dartford, then re-join the A282/M25 at J1a.

Southbound – (Clockwise) – Follow the hollow black triangle.

Follow the above route, roads in reverse order. Use the A2 to re-join the M25 at J2.

Delays are likely on the approach to this closure, with additional journey times also expected on diversion routes.