Officers detained vehicles travelling in both directions near Dartford’s Junction 1B beginning around 7 p.m.

A spokesman for Kent Police said : ” Police were called at 6.55 p.m. on Saturday to a report of a woman seen on a bridge near The Brent in Dartford.

“To ensure the safety of the woman and other road users, emergency services were called and road closures were imposed on the A282 and surrounding roads.

“The road closures were lifted at 9:06 p.m., and the woman was handed over to medical personnel.”

Queues extended all the way back to the Darenth Interchange in Swanley and across the QEII Bridge.

The A226 Dartford’s Brent Road was also closed in both directions between the Shell gas station and the Brent Roundabout.

A spokesman for National Highways confirmed that the A282 near Dartford was closed in both directions between J1a and J2 “due to a Kent Police-led incident.”

There were hour-long delays from Junction 30 to Junction 1a clockwise and from Junction 3 to Junction 2 anti-clockwise.

Meanwhile, a police spokesman said officers were called to a collision between two vehicles on the M25 between Junctions 4 and 5 at 8:01 p.m. today.