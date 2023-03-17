Saturday, March 18, 2023
Saturday, March 18, 2023

The M27 In Hampshire Is Closed Westbound Between J12 And J11 (near Fareham) Due To A Serious Collision
The M27 in Hampshire is closed westbound between J12 and J11 (near Fareham) due to a serious collision

by uknip247

Emergency services are in attendance togeher with National Highways Traffic Officers who are assisting with traffic management.

 ‘Road users are advised to follow the hollow triangle diversion symbol on road signs’.

  • From the A27 westbound, leave at the A27 Portsbridge interchange.
  • At the roundabout, use the 2nd exit and join the A27 (Western Road).
  • Follow the A27 through Porchester and continue towards Fareham.
  • At the A27/A32 Wallington interchange roundabout, use the 3rd exit and continue on the A27.
  • Follow to the M27 junction 11 interchange.
  • At the roundabout, use the 1st exit to rejoin the M27 westbound.
