Saturday, April 8, 2023
Saturday, April 8, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING The M5 northbound in Gloucestershire is closed between J11 and J10 near Cheltenham due to a serious collision

The M5 northbound in Gloucestershire is closed between J11 and J10 near Cheltenham due to a serious collision

by uknip247

Emergency services including Gloucestershire Police are in attendance. National Highways have also deployed resources to assist with traffic management. 

Diversion Routes

Road users are advised to follow the solid triangle diversion symbol on road signs:

  • Leave the M5 northbound at J11 and take the 1st exit onto the A40 heading west. 
  • Follow the A40 to the roundabout with the A417 at Gloucester and take the 3rd exit onto the A417 heading north. 
  • Continue on the A417 up the M50 J2 and turn right at the junction to join the M50 eastbound.
  • Follow the M50 eastbound back to the M5 J8 and rejoin the M5 to continue your journey.

If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A man’s body was discovered in the River Thames near Henley on Friday (April 7) after an “extensive search.”

The A46 in Gloucestershire is closed following life-changing collision

A man has been detained by armed Police called to the Golden Lion in Bexleyheath

A murder investigation has been launched in Dorchester after a man in his 60s sustained fatal injuries: Three people have been arrested

Police called to Tesco Express in Croydon after man steals cash and causes damage

An investigation has been launched following an incident at a football game in Flintshire in which a supporter has been seriously injured

Person airlifted to hospital after a two-car head-on crash in Marden near Maidstone

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find missing 28-year-old woman Leah Cattermole from Colchester

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find missing 23-year-old Kaine Suttling from Basildon

Commendation for a specially-trained police officer who helped to save van driver’s life

Exmouth RNLI on second double rescue of the weekend

Driver arrested in Fulham: Police officers escape serious injury after Police vehicle is rammed

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More