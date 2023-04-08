The M5 northbound in Gloucestershire is closed between J11 and J10 near Cheltenham due to a serious collision

Emergency services including Gloucestershire Police are in attendance. National Highways have also deployed resources to assist with traffic management.

Diversion Routes

Road users are advised to follow the solid triangle diversion symbol on road signs:

Leave the M5 northbound at J11 and take the 1st exit onto the A40 heading west.

Follow the A40 to the roundabout with the A417 at Gloucester and take the 3rd exit onto the A417 heading north.

Continue on the A417 up the M50 J2 and turn right at the junction to join the M50 eastbound.

Follow the M50 eastbound back to the M5 J8 and rejoin the M5 to continue your journey.

If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.