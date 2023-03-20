The M62 in Cheshire is closed eastbound between J8 and J9 due to a Police led incident

36
In addition lanes 3 and 4 (of 4) are also closed on the westbound carriageway
North West emergency services are in attendance.
Diversion Route
Road users are advised to follow the Hollow Circle diversion symbol on road signs
- Exit the M62 at J8.
- At the M62 J8/Burtonwood Road roundabout, take the fourth exit and follow the Burtonwood road southbound.
- At the Burtonwood road/Westbrook Way roundabout, take the first exit and follow the Westbrook Way eastbound.
- At the Westbrook Way/A574 roundabout, take the first exit and follow the A574 northbound.
- At the A574/A49 junction, turn left and follow the A49 northbound.
- At the A49/M62 J9 roundabout, take the third exit and re-join the M62 eastbound at J9.