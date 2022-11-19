The Magic of Christmas is coming to Maidstone – and everyone is invited to join in and be part of it

Maidstone Borough Council has joined forces with One Maidstone (BID) to bring the Town Centre alive with a huge sprinkling of Christmas fairy dust on Thursday 24 November when a host of performers will take to the streets to entertain residents, shoppers and businesses. There will be a variety of acts – everyone from Santa to LED Skating Baubles, Clockwork Ballerinas to Candy Cane Stilt Walkers will fill the streets.

Children will have the opportunity to meet Santa, on his sleigh with his reindeers and have their photograph taken with him. They can also write him a letter and send it off straight to Lapland using the giant post-box which will be located in the Lockmeadow Entertainment Complex after it is launched there by the Mayor of Maidstone – Cllr Derek Mortimer at 3.45pm on Thursday 24 November. (Photographs with Santa will be limited to a first come-first-served basis at Lockmeadow between 4-6pm.)

Santa’s Giant Post Box launch will start all the other events and performances scheduled to on the Thursday from 4pm; these will include entertainment for all the family which are all free of charge. There will be music and performances from some of Maidstone’s brilliant theatre and community groups, amazing LED drummers and maybe even a little bit of mayhem courtesy of an uninvited green guest in the town!

The events will finish with a fantastic Maidstone Christmas walking parade when all the performers and characters will join together and head through the town for all to see. The parade will start at Brenchley Gardens at 6.30pm, head through Fremlin Walk, Week Street, The Mall and down to Jubilee Square for a grand finale performance in front of the Town Hall by the LED drummers.

Maidstone Magic of Christmas received £21,068 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. Information about the fund can be found at: UK Shared Prosperity Fund . So much to see and enjoy for everyone and completely free of charge. Come along and join in the fun – when the Magic of Christmas comes to Maidstone.