The Maidstone Town Centre Task Force has continued its high visibility patrolling during the evening at weekends

Between Friday 11 and Saturday 12 November 2022, officers completed further work to deter criminals from visiting the town, whilst offering a reassuring presence to those visiting restaurants, bars and clubs.

On both evenings, patrols worked closely with licensed premises and CCTV operators ensuring they responded quickly to concerns regarding anti-social or disorderly behaviour.

Two men were promptly arrested on suspicion of affray following a report of a disturbance and a third man was detained after he was involved in an altercation and found to be wanted on a court warrant.

Two further suspects were arrested in the High Street after it was alleged they were in possession of a knife. The men were swiftly taken into custody.

The District Commander for Maidstone, Chief Inspector Mark McLellan, said: ‘The enhanced police presence during the weekends will continue throughout November and December, and those visiting the town during the World Cup can expect to see these highly visible patrols.

‘We remain determined to tackle those intent on violence or disorderly behaviour and our response will be swift and robust. I would remind members of the public that we depend on them for assistance and they should not hesitate to call us if they see something suspicious. We should be contacted on 101, or 999 if a crime is in progress.’