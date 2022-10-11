According to German prosecutors, Christian B committed the crimes between 2000 and 2017.

According to the prosecutors’ office, the charges have nothing to do with the McCann case.

Madeleine was on vacation with her family in Praia da Luz, Algarve, Portugal in 2007, when she went missing from their vacation apartment.

Investigators believe the convicted sex offender, 45, murdered Madeleine after kidnapping her. He has denied any involvement in the case, and in June 2020, Portuguese authorities named him as a suspect in the McCann case.

He is imprisoned in Germany for raping a woman in the same Algarve region of Portugal where Madeleine went missing in 2007.

