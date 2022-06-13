Last night, it was revealed that the prime suspect in the murder of estate agent Suzy Lamplugh is on his deathbed.

In prison, John Cannan, 68, is receiving end-of-life palliative care.

Suzy’s family, whose body was never found, will now be hoping that Cannan will finally reveal what happened to her before he dies.

Suzy, 25, went missing in Fulham, West London, in July 1986, and police named him as the primary suspect.

He is currently serving a life sentence for another murder and has consistently denied any connection to Suzy’s case.

Cannan, who is imprisoned in Full Sutton, East Yorkshire, has been ill for several years but would have been eligible for parole this year.

Suzy’s brother Richard, who was unaware of his brother’s medical condition, urged him to reveal the truth before he died.

“I would like Cannan, if he knows, to tell us what happened to Suze,” he told the Mirror. I’d like him to finally tell us what happened after all these years.

“It would mean a great deal to the family.”

Suzy vanished after meeting a “Mr Kipper,” of whom a photofit was later released, to show him around a house in Shorrolds Road, Fulham.

Her white Ford Fiesta was later discovered outside a for sale property on Stevenage Road, about a mile and a half away.

Her purse was discovered in a side door pocket, the doors were unlocked, and the handbrake was turned off.

Police finally named Cannan as the primary suspect in Suzy’s disappearance and murder in 2002.

However, the CPS stated that there was insufficient evidence to charge him. Officers have conducted a number of digs for Suzy’s body in recent years, including one in Worcestershire in 2019.

Cannan’s mother’s previous home in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, was also searched in 2018.

Shirley Banks, 29, was abducted and murdered by the former car salesman in 1987. He received three life sentences.

Cannan was given a lifetime tariff, which was later reduced to a 35-year minimum.

Cannan spoke to the Sunday Mirror from his cell phone in 2019, ahead of an earlier parole bid.

“I had no involvement in Suzy Lamplugh’s disappearance,” he stated.

“I’m worried that the police will use Suzy’s disappearance to undermine my parole chances.”

“My main concern is that smearing me has become the norm rather than the exception.” Cannan also revealed at the time that he had partial paralysis and needed to use a wheelchair due to a stroke.

The Met, he claimed, was “determined to use me as a convenient peg to hang the disappearance on.”

“Cannan is still a suspect in the disappearance and murder of Suzy Lamplugh,” said retired Det Supt Jim Dickie, who spent six years investigating Suzy’s abduction.

“He’s a master manipulator who should not be trusted.”

Suzy’s brother Richard previously stated, “If he’s done it, then I would like him to tell us her whereabouts so that we can bury her where we want to bury her, rather than where whoever killed her has buried her.”