Man accused of stabbing to death an 87-year-old pensioner while he was riding his mobility scooter has denied murder in court

The Man Accused Of Stabbing To Death An 87-year-old Pensioner While He Was Riding His Mobility Scooter Denied Murder
On August 16, this year, Thomas O’Halloran was murdered in Greenford, West London, in what prosecutors described as a ‘vicious attack.’

Lee Byer, 44, has been charged with his murder and appeared in court today to enter a plea. He pleaded not guilty, and the case will be heard in May of next year.

On the day of the attack, a member of the public called the police after discovering the victim riding his scooter in a passageway between Runneymede Gardens and Welland Gardens. When police arrived, they discovered Mr. O’Halloran with stab wounds to his neck and chest, from which he later died.

On August 19, Byer, of no fixed address, was charged with Mr O’Halloran’s murder and possessing a knife.

