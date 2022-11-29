Tuesday, November 29, 2022
The Man And Woman Who Died In Sheffield Have Been Formally Identified
A murder investigation was launched on Sunday (27 November 2022) after officers were called just after 10.15am to a report of a concern for welfare at a property on Terrey Road in Dore.

Emergency services attended and found Bryan Andrews, 79, and Mary Andrews, 76, critically injured. They were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

James Andrews, 51, of Reney Avenue, Sheffield is charged with two counts of murder. He appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court this morning (29 November 2022). He will next appear at Sheffield Crown Court tomorrow (30 November 2022).

