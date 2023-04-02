The man charged with setting fire to 2 old men attending mosques in London and Birmingham has allegedly been attacked in prison while he is awaiting trial

Video was taken showing the man being attacked by other prisoners in the jail that took place within a show block at Winston green Prison where Mohammed Abbkr, is being held is set to appear at Birmingham Crown Court in April

Abbkr, 28, of Birmingham’s Edgbaston, is accused of spraying a substance on the two Muslim victims in separate incidents.

Mr Abbkr, who is originally from Sudan, spoke only to confirm his name, age, and address at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court and was remanded in custody.

He is scheduled to appear in a Crown court on April 20.

On February 27, a mosque in Ealing, west London, set fire to Hashi Odowa, 82.

Mohammed Rayaz, 70, was also set on fire and seriously injured on Monday in Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Mr Odowa was hospitalised after the attack near West London Islamic Centre for severe burns to his face and arms.

The mosque’s members described the incidents as “abhorrent and malicious attacks on two elders in our community.”

Mr Odowa was released from the hospital the next day and is now recovering from his injuries, according to officials.

“As the blessed month of Ramadan begins, our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families,” a centre spokesperson said.

Mohammed Rayaz was severely burned and required a skin graft after his clothing caught fire.

Mr Rayaz’s family said he was in a serious but stable condition in the hospital after a skin graft procedure.

The retired factory worker’s jacket was set on fire near his home in Shenstone Road, not far from the Dudley Road mosque he had left.

Shahbon Hussain is a solicitor who represents Mohammed Rayaz’s family.

“He heard his father screaming, and the family had gone out and seen him on fire,” he explained. “I went over right away, and the police, ambulance, and fire department were already there.”

Neighbors also assisted in extinguishing the flames and transporting Mr Rayaz to his home, according to the lawyer.

According to MP Shabana Mahmood, who spoke with the victim via video call, the victim has been “touched by the outpouring of love and support” since the attack.

“We continue to ask anyone with CCTV, ring doorbell footage, or video footage that could help our investigation to send it to us directly,” said West Midlands Police.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement that officers worked closely with detectives from the West Midlands force on the investigation.

Mr Abbkr of Gillott Road will appear in Birmingham Crown Court next month.