The London Ambulance Service called police at around 3.20 a.m. on Friday, 8 July, to reports of a man suffering from stab wounds on Butterfly Walk, SE5.

Officers were present. The man, in his twenties, was taken to a south London hospital by LAS; his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A crime scene has been established.

There have been no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact police at 101 and reference CAD 767/08Jul.