With nothing better to do, a man decided to film a police dog and his handler as they walked down the street “for his own amusement.” The man was arrested after the police dog sniffed drugs coming from him.

‘Hector,’ a sniffer dog, was training with his handler in Canterbury when the male began to follow them before pulling out his phone to film them.

However, the professional bystander’s “fun” was cut short when PD ‘Hector’ detected the odour of drugs and informed his handler that the male following and filming them had drugs on him.

PD The male ‘Hector’s’ handler stopped them and searched him. He was discovered to be in possession of “a large quantity of cannabis.”

The Kent Police Tactical Operations unit issued the following tweet:

“While Hector was training, this male followed him and his handler down Canterbury High Street, filming them for his own amusement, only for Hector to turn and indicate on him.

“The subsequent search found a quantity of Cannabis on the male #TooEasy #DrugsDog”.