Monday, December 5, 2022
Monday, December 5, 2022

The Man Who Died After Being Detained For A Week At The Manston Migrant-processing Centre In Kent Last Month Has Been Named
The man who died after being detained for a week at the Manston migrant-processing centre in Kent last month has been named

The man who died after being detained for a week at the Manston migrant-processing centre in Kent last month has been named

by @uknip247

Husean Hseb has been identified as the man who died last month after being detained for a week at the Manston migrant processing centre in Kent. He was suffering from diphtheria. This morning, an inquest into his death was opened in Maidstone. He was 31 years old and of Kurdish descent.

An inquest has heard, he was taken to A&E on November 14th, unable to eat or drink. He was treated and returned to Manston. On November 19th, he was admitted again due to increasing shortness of breath. Blood tests later revealed that he had multiple organ failure.

