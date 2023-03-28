The man who died in yesterday’s collision on the A64 is named



Police have named the man who died in the collision on the A64 near York in the early hours of Monday morning (27 March 2023).

He is George Sawyer, aged 18, from Farnley Tyas in West Yorkshire.

His family have issued the photograph below.

To recap, the collision involved a black BMW that was travelling along the eastbound carriageway of the A64 shortly before 1.20am that collided with George as he crossed the road.

The driver of the BMW, a man in his 40s, is helping us with our investigation.

Officers are appealing to anyone who may have seen George in the area or the black BMW, to get in touch, along with anyone who has dashcam footage of either, to come forward.

Anyone with any information or footage is urged to preserve the footage and contact us on 101 quoting reference 12230054266, alternatively you can email Steve Hawkins steve.hawkins@northyorkshire.police.uk