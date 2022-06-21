Collin Reeves, 35, was found guilty last week at Bristol Crown Court of murdering his next-door neighbours in Norton Fitzwarren in November last year.

He was sentenced to life in prison today in the same court.

Reeves stabbed Jennifer, 33, and Stephen, 36, multiple times with a ceremonial military dagger.

Their kids were sleeping upstairs at the time.

The attack occurred shortly after Reeves’ wife informed him that she wanted a trial separation and followed a disagreement with his neighbours over parking spaces outside their properties.

Six members of Jennifer and Stephen’s families wrote statements, some of which were read aloud in court today, about how their deaths affected them.

Mr Justice Garnham, who sentenced Reeves, said the brutal attacks were “unprovoked and unjustified,” and that his “murderous behaviour” had left two children orphaned, causing them “lifelong harm.”

“I doubt anyone can read the statements provided by Jennifer and Stephen’s family members and not be deeply moved,” said Detective Inspector Neil Meade, the senior investigating officer.

“They were adoring parents who deserved nothing bad to happen to them.”

“The impact of their deaths on those who loved them is heartbreaking, and while the sentence announced today is fully justified, I’m sure it does not compensate for the grief they continue to feel.”

“They displayed great courage and dignity throughout our investigation and subsequent criminal proceedings, and I hope that now that these have concluded, they can move on with their lives.”