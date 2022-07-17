Jeremiah Sewell, 19, of Bellingham, has been identified as the victim by detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

As the investigation continues, his family is aware and is being supported by specially trained officers.

Detectives made four arrests as part of their investigation overnight and into the early hours of Sunday, July 17th.

On suspicion of murder, a 19-year-old man [A] and an 18-year-old man [B] were arrested.

A 21-year-old [C] and a 26-year-old [D] were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

At the moment, all four are in police custody.

“My thoughts continue to be with Jeremiah’s family and friends,” said Detective Chief Inspector Chris Wood, who is leading the investigation. Jeremiah’s family deserves to know what happened to him and who was to blame for his death.

“We are working hard to provide those answers, and while our investigation has made significant progress, members of the public are still needed to come forward and tell us what they know.” Your information, no matter how insignificant you believe it is, could be critical to our investigation. Please contact the police or Crimestoppers if you have any information.”

After Jeremiah was admitted to a south London hospital with stab wounds to his neck, a murder investigation was launched. Unfortunately, he died in the hospital.

The initial attack is believed to have occurred around 04:40hrs, while Jeremiah was sitting in a parked car in Beckenham Place Park.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and reference CAD 1368/16Jul.

Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and provide information anonymously.