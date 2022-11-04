The man who was stabbed to death outside a Waterloo restaurant following a 2 a.m. brawl has been photographed for the first time

Adrian Keise, 32, was slain outside Cubana Restaurant on Lower Marsh Street

in South East London at 2.15 a.m. on October 29.

Adrian, from Lambeth, was discovered at 2.30am outside a block of

apartments on Frazier Street and was treated at the scene before being sent

to hospital. A short time afterwards, he was pronounced dead.

A post mortem examination indicated that Adrian died as a result of his

stab wounds. Three males have been arrested and are being held on suspicion

of murder.

Adrian Keise was stabbed to death near Waterloo Station in the early hours

of Saturday morning.

On November 2, a 20-year-old male was detained, and two more individuals,

ages 23 and 19, were arrested today, November 3. “It has now been about a

week since Adrian was viciously attacked and died,” Detective Chief

Inspector Brian Howie of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command said. These

arrests show that the investigation is progressing, but I still require

witnesses and information regarding the attack.

“If you were in the Lower Marsh Street area in the early hours of Saturday,

29 October and witnessed the event that resulted in Adrian being stabbed,

or if you have information that could help our inquiry, please contact me.”

“Detectives will be on the site Friday night, along with local authorities,

to appeal for witnesses.” Please contact them if you can assist or have any

issues.”