The men were sitting in a car before being dragged out and attacked with a metal pole

by @uknip247
Police are appealing for witnesses after two men were violently assaulted in Luton yesterday evening (Wednesday).
The men were sitting in a car in Repton Close between 10pm and 11pm when they were approached by four or five people who dragged the victims out of the car before assaulting them with a metal pole.
The offenders, who were wearing black clothing, masks and gloves then fled the scene.
PC Tejan Patel, investigating, said: “This was a nasty and violent assault which saw two men suffer injuries requiring hospital treatment. We’re in the early stages of the investigation and are committed to finding those responsible, however, we need the public’s help. If you were in the area and witnessed the incident or have any dash cam or CCTV footage of a group of people wearing dark clothing in the area at that time, please do get in touch with us.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 456 of 7 December or visit our online reporting centre.

