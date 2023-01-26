Thursday, January 26, 2023
The Met, along with police forces from Essex, Hertfordshire, Kent, Thames Valley, and Surrey, is investigating the M25 disruptions caused by Just Stop Oil from November 7 to 10, 2022, and wants to hear from anyone who was harmed by their actions

Anyone who has suffered significant financial loss, has been unable to attend medical appointments, has been unable to attend scheduled work, or has missed anything significant as a result of the disruption can provide a statement that will aid the investigations.
Officers from all six forces responded to incidents of people scaling and attaching themselves to overhead gantries on a regular basis. Police officers were then required to climb the gantries after them, unlock them, and lower them down, resulting in carriageway closures, frequently preventing members of the public from arriving on time.
“Actions by Just Stop Oil on the M25 caused a significant amount of disruption to road users,” said Detective Chief Inspector Natalie Norris, who is leading the investigations.
We are determined to prosecute anyone who conspires to cause significant and unreasonable disruption to London and the motorway network. “I know a significant number of people will simply have been delayed by the disruption, but specifically I would like to hear from anyone who was prevented from getting to necessary or vital appointments or meetings, attend planned work, and thus missed out on p
Anyone who was seriously inconvenienced between November 7 and 10, 2022, can provide information through our website.
So far, 61 people have been charged in connection with the M25 disruptions: 43 for causing a public nuisance and 18 for conspiracy to cause a public nuisance.
Three people were convicted of causing a public nuisance, and their sentences were as follows: – six months imprisonment; – six months suspended sentence, a £154 surcharge, and £85 costs; – six months suspended sentence, a £154 surcharge, and £85 costs.
The remaining 58 individuals are awaiting trial.

