The Met has launched its annual appeal for the public to donate Christmas presents to thousands of vulnerable and disadvantaged children across London

Working with charity the Childhood Trust, Met ‘elves’ will deliver the presents funded by the public to children who might otherwise go without, in time for Christmas Day.

It’s quick and easy for the public to donate. All they have to do is visit http://www.metchristmastreeappeal2022.org and follow the simple instructions.

Following donations to last year’s Christmas Tree Appeal, more than 17,000 children received presents across London.

This year’s campaign is fronted by a fabulous poster drawn by seven-year-old Angelique Bass, from St Barnabas’ Church of England Primary School in Pimlico.

Angelique’s festive poster, depicting police officers and children holding hands around the world, was one of hundreds of thoughtful pieces of artwork submitted for the campaign by school children aged four to 10 across London.

Eleven of the most eye-catching, heart-warming designs were selected by borough chief superintendents and entered into the final round, with the Commissioner, Sir Mark Rowley, hand-picking the overall winner.

This year’s winner Angelique said: “My picture shows love and compassion for everybody, and you can be yourself no matter who you are and you will be accepted. I was thinking that there are so many different people and religions in the world and how different we are and if we love and respect each other the world would be a happier place.

“I thought someone else would win but my mummy said I should think positive and I should always believe in myself no matter what happens.”

Project lead Rebecca Pritchard, from Met Professional Standards, said: “Christmas should be special for every child, but too many young people could go without even a single present. The Met is working with communities and The Childhood Trust to ensure that thousands of children will wake up on Christmas Day to find a gift from Santa waiting for them.”

“All the posters were brilliant and Angelique’s drawing symbolising unity and love really captures what the appeal is about.”

Second place winner was Daniel Stonebridge, aged 10, from St Mary’s Church of England Primary School in Southall, whose felt-tip pen creation shows Met police officers balancing on one another to place a star on top of a Christmas tree.

In third place was Michel Campana-Roman, aged nine, from St Vincent de Paul Catholic School in Westminster with a colourful depiction of Santa soaring above New Scotland Yard and the iconic central London skyline.

The Met Christmas Tree Appeal was first launched in 2011. In its first year, 230 gifts were gathered for London’s children. The campaign then snowballed. Over ten years a staggering 133,645 Christmas presents funded by the generous public have been delivered to children. Recipients have been aged from one-week to 17 years old, from low-income families, or cared for by foster parents, in residential care homes, refuges or hospitals.