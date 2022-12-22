The Met has requested a summary review of the Brixton O2 Academy’s premises licence after two people were crushed during a concert

On December 15, the concert of Afro-pop singer Asake was cut short due to a large crowd attempting to enter the venue.

Rebecca Ikumelo died the following Saturday in hospital, and Gaby Hutchinson died two days later.

A third person is still critically ill.

Outside the venue, notices of the review have been posted.

Outside the O2 Academy, notices of the licence review have been posted.

A summary review is a streamlined review process initiated by the police when they believe the premises is involved in serious crime, serious disorder, or both.

It empowers the licencing authority to take interim actions where necessary, pending a full review.

These steps include changing the conditions of the premises licence, excluding a licensable activity from the scope of the licence, removing the designated premises supervisor from the licence, suspending the licence for no more than three months, and revoking the licence.

Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has said a team of detectives was investigating the fatal crush to determine “if there are any criminal liabilities involved”.

Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, and Gaby Hutchinson, 23, were both killed in the crush.

The Met said in a statement that it “submitted a summary review application to Lambeth local authority” on Tuesday.

“The summary review application will generate an interim steps hearing by the local authority, which will take place on Thursday,” the force added.

“A Local Authority Licensing Subcommittee will decide whether to suspend or vary the premises licence.”

“We are shocked and saddened by the devastating incident in Brixton on Thursday night, and are working to support our communities in the aftermath of this tragedy,” said a statement on the Lambeth Council website.

“The council is also fully playing its role in the investigations that are now under way. We are adamant that answers to why these heinous events occurred be found.

“The venue is currently closed, and we are planning an urgent, in-depth review of its licence, which covers the legal conditions it must meet in order to operate, including its public safety arrangements.”

The licencing subcommittee of the council is scheduled to meet on Thursday to discuss any immediate measures that need to be taken in relation to the venue.

The Academy Group, which owns and operates the venue, has been contacted for comment.