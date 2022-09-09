“The Independent Office for Police Conduct has announced that a firearms officer is now the subject of a homicide investigation,” said Assistant Commissioner Amanda Pearson. With this news, my thoughts and sympathies remain with Mr Kaba’s friends and family. I also understand how concerned our communities are and how this significant update will affect them. We understand their concern.

“The Met is fully cooperating as the IOPC works independently to determine the full circumstances surrounding the shooting.”

Due to the formal post-incident process, the officer is not currently on operational duties. A senior officer will now carefully consider their future work status.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Kaba died after his vehicle was stopped by specialist firearms officers in Streatham Hill on Monday, September 5th. The vehicle was stopped after an automatic number plate recognition camera detected that it had been linked to a firearms offence in the previous days.

“I absolutely understand that this shooting is a source of great concern, particularly for our Black communities,” AC Pearson continued.

“I also understand what a difficult and often dangerous job firearms officers, in particular, face on a daily basis in order to protect the public.” They understand and expect that on the very rare occasions they discharge their weapons they will face intense scrutiny. I do not underestimate the impact of this development on them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I would urge the public to give the IOPC the time and space it needs to complete its investigation.”

According to the IOPC’s announcement, this development does not imply that any criminal offence has been proven at this point in their investigation.