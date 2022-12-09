The Met Office has issued a heavy snow warning for parts of the South East and London as temperatures drop below freezing

In the coming days, forecasters predict heavy snow for parts of the South East and at least light showers for many others. With the weather as cold as it is right now, many people are wondering when it will snow.

The cold weather is expected to continue this weekend and into next week, with temperatures reaching around 3 degrees Celsius and falling below zero tonight (Friday, December 9).

The possibility of snow begins next week on Wednesday (December 14), when sleet showers are forecast for some parts of Kent, Surrey, and London in the afternoon.

Then, on Thursday (December 15), heavy snow showers are expected in the early hours, so may wake up to a dusting of snow that morning.

Moving on to Friday (December 16), light snow is forecast for much of West London, with light snow expected in places like through the evening and into Saturday morning.

Snow is also expected overnight in East London, with heavy snow falling around 10 a.m. on Saturday (December 17). The forecast for the South East in general calls for sleet showers on Saturday morning, so other parts see snow as well.