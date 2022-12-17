The Met Office has issued a new yellow weather warning for heavy rain, sleet, and snow showers in Kent, Sussex, and London

The warning will be in effect beginning at 6 p.m. tomorrow (Sunday) and will last until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20.

After another chilly night tonight (Saturday), with temperatures expected to drop to minus 1C overnight, there will be early freezing fog patches tomorrow morning, but they will quickly clear as cloud cover increases.

It will then become windy as heavy rain – possibly preceded by sleet or snow – spreads east.

From 10 a.m., there is an 80% chance of precipitation or higher.

Temperatures could reach 11 degrees Celsius tomorrow.

Rain may continue into Wednesday, but it will be lighter.