Saturday, December 17, 2022
Saturday, December 17, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

The Met Office Has Issued A New Yellow Weather Warning For Heavy Rain, Sleet, And Snow Showers In Kent, Sussex, And London
Home BREAKING The Met Office has issued a new yellow weather warning for heavy rain, sleet, and snow showers in Kent, Sussex, and London

The Met Office has issued a new yellow weather warning for heavy rain, sleet, and snow showers in Kent, Sussex, and London

by @uknip247

 

The warning will be in effect beginning at 6 p.m. tomorrow (Sunday) and will last until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20.

After another chilly night tonight (Saturday), with temperatures expected to drop to minus 1C overnight, there will be early freezing fog patches tomorrow morning, but they will quickly clear as cloud cover increases.

It will then become windy as heavy rain – possibly preceded by sleet or snow – spreads east.

From 10 a.m., there is an 80% chance of precipitation or higher.

Temperatures could reach 11 degrees Celsius tomorrow.

Rain may continue into Wednesday, but it will be lighter.

RELATED ARTICLES

Man dies in fatal Enfield blaze

Bus-mad schoolboy Jack Thompson was given the best Christmas present of all...

Bus driver arrested after failing roadside breath test and hitting a pedestrian...

Police and council officers have once again sent a clear message about...

An extended sentence has been imposed on a man who carried out...

Officers are seeking witnesses as part of their investigation into a reported...

Officers are appealing for help in finding a teenage girl reported missing...

Over 600 vehicles have been stopped by Kent’s Special Constabulary this year...

A prolific offender has been jailed for 46 weeks following high visibility...

Witnesses are being sought after lumps of frozen mud were reported to...

CCTV images have now become available of two women who officers wish...

Folkestone’s Volunteer Police Cadet Unit was treated to a visit from therapy...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"