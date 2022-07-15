Temperatures are expected to reach more than 37 degrees Celsius on Monday

The Met Office alert, which has never been issued before, indicates that the heat will be so intense that it will disrupt services such as power, water, and mobile phones, as well as force the closure of schools, buildings, and many other normal services. It also implies that life is in grave danger, even for those who are not considered vulnerable.

The warning is in effect from midnight on Sunday to the end of Tuesday and could result in people losing power, water, and mobile phone service.

“Population-wide adverse health effects experienced, not limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat, leading to serious illness or danger to life,” people are warned. According to the government, 999 services should only be used in emergencies; if you need non-emergency health advice, dial 111.”

“Substantial changes in working practises and daily routines will be required,” the warning continues. High risk of heat-sensitive systems and equipment failing, potentially resulting in localised power outages and other essential services such as water or mobile phone service.

“Delays and road closures, as well as delays and cancellations in rail and air travel, with significant welfare implications for those experiencing even moderate delays.”

The Met Office also stated: “Temperatures will be exceptionally high, possibly record-breaking, on Monday and Tuesday. Nights in the UK are also expected to be unusually warm, particularly in urban areas. This is likely to have far-reaching consequences for people and infrastructure.”

Laura Tobin, the weather presenter on Good Morning Britain, stated that the UK could see “Hundreds, if not thousands, of people were killed. It’s unusual to look at a forecast so far in advance “Laura stated on Friday’s GMB show: “However, we are very confident that high temperatures will be observed on Monday. Across the board for England and Wales, far above average… but Tuesday will be even hotter.

“She described a red warning as a “national emergency.” Laura went on: “That means that the extreme heat will affect everyone, not just the most vulnerable. This heatwave will result in hundreds, if not thousands, of deaths.”