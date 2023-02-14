The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for dangerously thick fog on Tuesday morning, which is expected to cause travel chaos. People are advised to plan for longer travel times





The Met Office has issued a warning for dangerously thick fog, so drivers should expect travel chaos this morning.

The yellow warning is in effect until 10 a.m. and covers a large swath of England, both east and south.

Visibility in “extensive” areas of dense fog could be as low as 50 metres.

According to the Met Office, “areas of fog are likely to cause some travel delays on Tuesday morning.”

People are warned that there is a threat of “Flights may be delayed or cancelled. Travel times will be longer, and bus and train services may be delayed.”

The forecaster continues: “Fog is expected to become more widespread throughout the rest of the night before gradually dissipating by Tuesday morning. Some dense fog is possible, with visibility dropping to around 50 metres in places.”

The east Midlands, the east of England, London and south east England, North East England, Bournemouth, Dorset, and Wiltshire in South West England, and Yorkshire and Humber are all covered by the weather warning.

Thankfully, the fog will then make way for a “pleasant” day with “sunny spells”.

“Fog and low cloud are lifting and clearing in the central and southeastern areas. At times, there will be thicker cloud and some rain/drizzle across the northwest. Otherwise, the weather is dry with sunny spells and pleasant “The Met Office also contributed.

It comes as weather maps show the UK could face freezing temperatures as low as -11C, with the ‘Beast from the East’ possibly returning.

Thanks to high pressure over the last two weeks, the temperature could drop by the end of February after a month of relatively mild temperatures.

The icy chills are predicted to be caused by Sudden Stratospheric Warming (SSW), the same phenomenon that ushered in the Beast from the East in 2018.

Netweather’s Nick Finnis stated: “An SSW forecast indicates that the weather will be much colder and wintry before spring arrives. They cause colder weather in the UK two out of every three times they occur.”

The Beast from the East was a winter storm that dumped up to 22 inches of snow in some areas and cost the UK economy an estimated £1.2 billion.

It means that the current highs of 13 degrees Celsius in the south and 11 degrees Celsius in the north will give way to an Arctic blast, which could be a rude awakening for many.

Much of the country can expect “dry and settled” weather with “increasing sunshine” in the coming days.

Forecasters say temperatures are above average for this time of year, with temperatures in February typically hovering around 8C or 9C in southern England and 6C in Scotland.