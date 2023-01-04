The Met Police has revealed that a police helicopter spotted overhead in North London early this morning (Wednesday, January 4) was searching for suspected burglars

Despite the fact that multiple police units were deployed, the suspects fled the scene and were never found.

Police responded to reports of a possible burglary in progress on Vicarage Road in Tottenham shortly after 2.10 a.m. Two men were seen attempting to break into a building through the back door.

After the suspects fled across neighbouring gardens, multiple police units and a police helicopter assisted in the search. The police teams were unsuccessful in their search, but a Met spokesperson said the potential burglars did not gain entry into any properties.

“A police helicopter was called in to assist with a thorough search of the area, but they were not found. It does not appear that they were able to gain access to any properties.”