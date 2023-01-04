Wednesday, January 4, 2023
Wednesday, January 4, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

1 NPAS
Home BREAKING The Met Police has revealed that a police helicopter spotted overhead in North London early this morning (Wednesday, January 4) was searching for suspected burglars

The Met Police has revealed that a police helicopter spotted overhead in North London early this morning (Wednesday, January 4) was searching for suspected burglars

by @uknip247

Despite the fact that multiple police units were deployed, the suspects fled the scene and were never found.

Police responded to reports of a possible burglary in progress on Vicarage Road in Tottenham shortly after 2.10 a.m. Two men were seen attempting to break into a building through the back door.

After the suspects fled across neighbouring gardens, multiple police units and a police helicopter assisted in the search. The police teams were unsuccessful in their search, but a Met spokesperson said the potential burglars did not gain entry into any properties.

“At 02:10hrs on Wednesday, 4 January, police were called to reports of a possible burglary in progress in Vicarage Road, N17,” a Met Police spokesperson said. Two men were seen attempting to break into a building through the back door. The suspects fled across neighbouring gardens as multiple units were deployed.

“A police helicopter was called in to assist with a thorough search of the area, but they were not found. It does not appear that they were able to gain access to any properties.”

RELATED ARTICLES

Images of two men believed to be witnesses to a fatal stabbing...

Police investigating a stabbing in Walthamstow have issued an image of a...

Coastguard Rescue Officer ‘humbled’ to be recognised in New Year Honours

Detectives investigating the murder of Elle Edwards in Wallasey on Christmas Eve...

A teenager has been charged following a serious assault

American footballer Damar Hamlin who had a heart attack during an NFL...

Railway chaos has returned to the capital as thousands of rail workers...

The prime minister is considering plans to ensure that all English students...

A personal trainer from west London has been murdered on the Caribbean...

Detectives have arrested four people following two separate car key burglaries

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car struck a pedestrian in...

Whitstable Town Football teen Miles Stockwell 15 loses his fight against cancer

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"