The Metropolitan Police are now leading the search for a couple and their newborn baby who were last seen in east London

Constance Marten, 35, Mark Gordon, 48, and their newborn child were travelling in a vehicle that broke down near M61 junction four (Farnworth, Bolton) on Thursday, 5 January.

Constance had recently given birth and neither she nor the baby had been evaluated by medical professionals.

The couple and the baby were later seen in Harwich and Colchester, Essex, in the days that followed.

As part of their investigation, Essex Police determined that the trio took a taxi from Harwich to East Ham Station in Newham on Saturday, 7 January.

Because this was their last known sighting, the investigation was turned over to the Metropolitan Police Service on Thursday, January 12th.

“It has now been more than a week since Constance and Mark’s car broke down on the M61, and we are growing increasingly concerned not only for their welfare, but for the welfare of their newborn child,” said Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford, who is leading the investigation. It must be exhausting for new parents and a newborn baby to be on the move for a week.

“Mark and Constance, Please consider your baby’s health and well-being and contact us so we can ensure your child is medically sound and has no underlying issues. Please do this for the sake of your child. You’d never be able to forgive yourself if they got sick. We only want to help you and your baby.”

On Thursday, January 5, Constance and Mark’s vehicle broke down near M61 junction four (Farnworth, Bolton). Officers responded, but no one was found in the car, prompting Greater Manchester Police to launch a missing persons investigation.

The family safely exited the vehicle and the highway by walking to the Anchor Lane bridge, which connects the Highfield and Little Hulton areas.

Officers believe they then went to Liverpool and then to Harwich. There have also been confirmed sightings in Colchester. On Monday, January 9, the investigation was turned over to Essex Police.

Essex Police conducted a number of inquiries and reviewed hours of CCTV footage before locating the couple at East Ham Station between 11:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 7. Because this was the family’s last confirmed sighting, the investigation was turned over to the Metropolitan Police Service on Thursday, January 12.

“This is a fast-moving investigation, and we have a number of officers from across the Met carrying out urgent enquiries to find Constance, Mark, and their baby,” Detective Superintendent Basford added.

“The assistance of members of the public has been invaluable over the last week, and I would like to appeal to anyone who believes they have seen something.”

Constance, Mark, or their new-born baby should contact us as soon as possible, whether in London or elsewhere. We can work together to keep them and their newborn baby safe and healthy.”

Anyone with information about the family’s whereabouts is asked to contact the incident room at 020 7175 0785.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to report information completely anonymously. They never ask for personal information and do not track your device.