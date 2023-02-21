The Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation after a far-right extremist group issued horrific, hand-delivered death threats to Black and trans women.

Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, a black activist, academic, and lawyer, and trans activist and presenter India Willoughby received chilling letters from the neo-Nazi group National Action on Monday (20 February).

Met Police Officers Say They Are Aware Of Letters Sent To Two People That Contain Vile Racist And Transphobic Language, As Well As Threats

The letters described in horrific and graphic detail how the fascist group planned to murder the two women because of their race and gender, Mos-Shogbamimu and Willoughby.

National Action was founded in 2013, but the government declared it a terrorist organisation three years later due to its “virulently racist, anti-Semitic, and homophobic” goals. Despite the fact that members face up to ten years in prison, it maintains secret branches throughout the UK.

The Met has stated that it is taking the matter “seriously,” and that the investigation into the letters is being led by the force’s Counter Terrorism Command.



Writing on Twitter, Mos-Shogbamimu shared a photograph of the letter: “I have received ‘a serious threat from National Action London’ notifying me of their ‘intention to kill’ me & my family. They give my husband’s name and address. They don’t call killing me’murder,’ but rather an execution. This letter was delivered to my front door.

“Shola, you are a constant troublemaker and liar who frequently appears on television,” reads the vile letter. You make a shabby living by criticising and slandering ethnic white Europeans and our culture.

“We have placed you on our kill list and intend to kill you, your children and your husband. You’ve gone too far, and now it’s time to pay the price.”

The activist is referred to as a “dreg of multicultural society” in the letter, which contains disgusting, racist slurs.

“We suggest you leave the UK as soon as possible; this is the only way you can avoid what is coming to you,” it continues. You need to hide because your information has been shared with others on the internet, including violent nationalist activists, blackshirts, and others. It is only a matter of time before you receive your punishment, your execution, Adeshola.”

Willoughby responded to Mos-tweet Shogbamimu’s by revealing that she, too, had received a threatening letter from the far-right group, which was banned under the Terrorism Act of 2000.

“My accountant just called,” wrote the trans presenter. “He got a letter today, hand-delivered with no stamp. Threatening to murder me. Because I am transgender. Full of graphic descriptions of what they intend to do. The information has been forwarded to the police. This is what the British press, the GC [gender-critical] movement, and the government have done.”

“[He] says it’s like a letter from a horror movie,” she went on. Given how it was delivered, he’s obviously concerned as well. Will The Times and Mail make a fuss about this? No.

“If anything happens to me, I want you all to know who I hold responsible. The GCs, the celebrities who support them, the government, and the right-wing media. Don’t fall for their “we liked India” or “it has nothing to do with us” nonsense. Everything has to do with them.”

“We are aware of letters sent to two people that contain vile racist and transphobic language, as well as threats,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.

“The letters are said to be from “National Action London Cell”.

“We are taking this matter seriously and an investigation is under way.

“We learned about the letters through Twitter posts on Monday, February 20.

“Officers have contacted the victims to request statements and to offer our full support.

“No arrest has been made at this stage and enquiries continue.

“Please call 0800 789 321 if you have received a letter or have information that could assist officers in identifying the senders of these letters.”