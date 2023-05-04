Thursday, May 4, 2023
Thursday, May 4, 2023

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that two serving officers had been arrested following an alleged kidnap and rape

by uknip247

The incident is said to have taken place in Kingston, a suburb in south-west London, on Sunday while the officers were off-duty.

The Met also confirmed that a third man, who is not a police officer, has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap in connection with the incident. The force has not released any further details about the alleged kidnap or rape but has said that both officers have been suspended from duty while the investigation is ongoing.

The case has been referred to both the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and the Met’s directorate of professional standards. The IOPC is an independent body responsible for investigating complaints against police officers, while the Met’s directorate of professional standards is a unit within the police force responsible for ensuring that officers maintain high ethical and professional standards.

