The Metropolitan Police have launched a manhunt for the driver involved in a tragic hit-and-run incident that took the life of a Deliveroo rider in South London

Investigators appealed to the public for assistance in apprehending the driver

The Metropolitan Police have launched a manhunt for the driver involved in a tragic hit-and-run incident that took the life of a Deliveroo rider.

Met Police Launch Manhunt For Driver In Fatal Hit-And-Run Incident In South London That Claims Deliveroo Rider

The incident occurred on Thursday, May 11th, 2023, at approximately 8:30 PM at the junction of Leigh Court Road, Valley Road, and Knollys Road, leaving the victim’s family devastated.

Met Police Launch Manhunt For Driver In Fatal Hit-And-Run Incident In South London That Claims Deliveroo Rider

At the scene of the incident, family liaison officers provided support to the grieving family as the Metropolitan Police established a crime scene.

Met Police Launch Manhunt For Driver In Fatal Hit-And-Run Incident In South London That Claims Deliveroo Rider

Specialized investigators are meticulously examining the area, employing forensic expertise and data analysis.

Met Police Launch Manhunt For Driver In Fatal Hit-And-Run Incident In South London That Claims Deliveroo Rider

Despite the immediate response from the police, paramedics, and doctors from the London Air Ambulance, man tragically succumbed to his injuries.

Met Police Launch Manhunt For Driver In Fatal Hit-And-Run Incident In South London That Claims Deliveroo Rider

The driver responsible for the hit-and-run displayed a callous disregard for the victim’s life and fled from the scene.

Met Police Launch Manhunt For Driver In Fatal Hit-And-Run Incident In South London That Claims Deliveroo Rider

The Metropolitan Police are determined to locate the driver and ensure that justice is served. A comprehensive forensic examination of the vehicle involved and the surrounding area is underway, aiming to gather crucial evidence that can aid in identifying and apprehending the driver.

Met Police Launch Manhunt For Driver In Fatal Hit-And-Run Incident In South London That Claims Deliveroo Rider

The Merton Police traffic garage has taken charge of the investigation into this fatal collision.

Met Police Launch Manhunt For Driver In Fatal Hit-And-Run Incident In South London That Claims Deliveroo Rider

Police are urging the public to come forward with any information or dashcam footage that may assist in identifying the driver. Witnesses who observed the incident are especially encouraged to provide their accounts to the police.

Met Police Launch Manhunt For Driver In Fatal Hit-And-Run Incident In South London

The impact of hit-and-run incidents extends beyond the immediate victims and their families, affecting the entire community. The Metropolitan Police, in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, are committed to holding individuals accountable for their actions and ensuring that justice is served.

Met Police Launch Manhunt For Driver In Fatal Hit-And-Run Incident In South London That Claims Deliveroo Rider

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police provided preliminary details of the incident, stating that they received reports of a collision involving a car and a motorcycle on Leigham Court Road SW16 at 20:15hrs on Thursday, May 11th. Officers promptly responded, along with the London Ambulance Service and the London Air Ambulance. Tragically, the motorcyclist, a male in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The police have notified the victim’s next of kin and believe they know his identity.

The Metropolitan Police Have Launched A Manhunt For The Driver Involved In A Tragic Hit-And-Run Incident That Took The Life Of A Deliveroo Rider In South London 1

As the investigation progresses, police are actively working to locate several individuals who are believed to have fled the scene on foot. At this early stage, no arrests have been made, and inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.

The Metropolitan Police are urging anyone with information to come forward and assist in bringing the driver responsible to justice. The community’s support and cooperation are vital in resolving this tragic case and ensuring that those responsible are held accountable for their actions.