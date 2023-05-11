The Metropolitan Police Service in Lewisham has launched an urgent search for a missing man named Paul, aged 54, who was last seen in Kingston

Authorities have expressed concerns for his welfare and are urging the public to come forward with any information regarding his whereabouts.

Paul, who has links to the South East, was reported missing, prompting a coordinated effort by law enforcement to locate him. The Metropolitan Police Service in Lewisham took to Twitter, posting a plea for assistance in locating the missing individual.

The circumstances surrounding Paul’s disappearance remain unclear, but his welfare is of utmost importance to the authorities. The police are appealing to the public to be vigilant and report any sightings or information that could help in locating him.

Time is of the essence in these situations, and the collaborative efforts of the community are crucial in bringing a missing person safely home. The police are relying on the support and cooperation of individuals who may have vital information that could assist in the search for Paul.

As the search intensifies, the Metropolitan Police Service is committed to utilizing all available resources and working tirelessly to locate Paul and ensure his well-being. The public’s cooperation is essential in this endeavour, as every piece of information, no matter how small it may seem, could make a significant difference in the investigation.

Concerned members of the public are urged to share information regarding Paul’s disappearance through their social networks, increasing the chances of reaching individuals who may have vital information.

The priority remains on locating Paul and ensuring his safety. The police and the community are united in their efforts to bring him back to his loved ones.

If anyone has seen Paul or has any information that could aid in finding him, they are encouraged to immediately contact the police by calling 999. The reference number to provide when calling is 23MIS015413.