Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Wednesday, March 15, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

BREAKING

The Met’s Predatory Offender Unit have arrested a man in Bethnal Green for stalking a woman and disclosing private sexual images

written by uknip247
<strong>the Met’s Predatory Offender Unit Have Arrested A Man In Bethnal Green For Stalking A Woman And Disclosing Private Sexual Images.</strong>

The Predatory Offender Unit is a team committed to tackling violence by proactively taking violent offenders off the streets.

The arrest was made on Tuesday, 14 March following a report from a woman who stated her former partner was harassing her by repeatedly calling her, leaving threatening voicemails and turning up at her home address.

The victim had made it clear on multiple occasions she wanted him to leave her alone and stop contacting her. Despite this she received hundreds of calls a day and his behaviour continued.

The suspect then sent private sexual images and videos to friends and family of the victim, causing further distress.

Once the report was made the suspect was circulated as wanted on police systems and the Predatory Offender Unit stepped in to locate and arrest him. The investigation continues.

PC Alice Sharp leads the investigation. She said: “The victim in this case was extremely frightened of the suspect and it was imperative he was arrested as swiftly as possible.

“We want to make sure women and girls feel safe on the streets and in their homes. All reports of crimes such as this will be taken seriously and I urge any woman who is going through something like this to reach out and report it to police.”

Avatar Of Uknip247

You may also like

Man sentenced to eight years for two counts...

This is 18-year-old sex offender Billy Whitehouse

A man has been jailed after he violently...

Officers investigating an assault in Old Town, Swindon,...

MHRA to receive £10m from HM Treasury to...

A man from Swadlincote has been jailed for...

Police investigating a sexual assault in Ashford are...

Police investigating a ramraid on a shop have...

The Best Laptops for Students: Functional & Affordable

Most of the roof and half of the...

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site Accept Read More