The Met’s Predatory Offender Unit have arrested a man in Bethnal Green for stalking a woman and disclosing private sexual images

The Predatory Offender Unit is a team committed to tackling violence by proactively taking violent offenders off the streets.

The arrest was made on Tuesday, 14 March following a report from a woman who stated her former partner was harassing her by repeatedly calling her, leaving threatening voicemails and turning up at her home address.

The victim had made it clear on multiple occasions she wanted him to leave her alone and stop contacting her. Despite this she received hundreds of calls a day and his behaviour continued.

The suspect then sent private sexual images and videos to friends and family of the victim, causing further distress.

Once the report was made the suspect was circulated as wanted on police systems and the Predatory Offender Unit stepped in to locate and arrest him. The investigation continues.

PC Alice Sharp leads the investigation. She said: “The victim in this case was extremely frightened of the suspect and it was imperative he was arrested as swiftly as possible.

“We want to make sure women and girls feel safe on the streets and in their homes. All reports of crimes such as this will be taken seriously and I urge any woman who is going through something like this to reach out and report it to police.”