The Met’s response to tackling burglary across London

The team, who will be carrying out patrols in the Golders Green and Childs Hill wards, which are known to be a hotspot for burglaries, will show the continuous work being done to pursue burglary offenders and bring them to justice.

The renewed focus on police responses to all burglaries is part of a number of step change reforms by the new Met Commissioner, Sir Mark Rowley, to rebuild confidence and trust in the police by getting the basics of policing right.

This work also includes supporting those who are vulnerable, and repeat victims of burglary, as well as providing crime prevention advice.

The prevention activity includes: high visibility foot and mobile patrols at times when burglaries are most common and working with repeat victims of burglary to reduce their chances of being burgled again. Officers are also reviewing crime reports to see if we can identify suspects or patterns.

There has been a significant rise in officers responding to ‘home’ burglary offences. Between October and November, officers attended 81.1 per cent of residential burglaries reported via 999 or 101, opposed to 31 per cent for the same period in 2021. Under the Commissioner’s vision, setting this as a priority, these responses are due to continue to increase.

There have already been notable results from teams across London; in three weeks between 17 October and 7 November, 177 offenders were caught for 297 burglary offences as part of a wider operation linked with serious and organised crime.

And the number of reported burglaries attended by the Met has also doubled since Sir Mark Rowley started his role as Met Police Commissioner, with officers now aiming to attend every burglary reported to police in person.

AC Rolfe, head of the Met’s Frontline Policing Command, said: “Everyone deserves the right to feel safe and know their belongings are safe within their home.

“We want to make sure every victim of burglary knows we are doing everything in our means to find those responsible, to recover their property and make sure offenders are brought to justice.

“I am proud of the work these teams are undertaking. The results from activity in recent months show our determination to support victims and tackle the crime head on.”

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “This is one of a number of significant changes being introduced by the reforming Commissioner, Sir Mark Rowley – putting victims first, investigating crime thoroughly and getting the basics of policing right.

“Burglaries, like knife crime and gun crime, continue to fall in London, bucking the national trend, and are down by nearly a quarter in London since 2016 thanks to the hard work of the police, London’s Violence Reduction Unit and record investment from City Hall.

“But levels of crime remain far too high and I’m clear much more still needs to be done – not just to bring crime down further, but to improve the police response to thefts, robberies and anti-social behaviour. We need Londoners to have the confidence that the police will always put victims first and work relentlessly to bring criminals to justice . The Commissioner has my full support in driving the change in performance needed and I will carry on holding the Met to account so that we can continue to build a safer London for everyone.”

+ As the dark nights roll in earlier, and with Christmas upon us, it is recommended everyone looks at prevention measures they can put in place against burglary of their own homes.

Be vigilant at home and on your street. When you are home and hear or see something that is unusual, then call the police.