The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan, and The Misinvestigations Of Romesh Ranganathan Come to The BBC

BBC Two has commissioned Rumpus Media to produce new series of the BAFTA and Grierson award-winning shows, The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan, and The Misinvestigations Of Romesh Ranganathan. The popular travelogue series, Misadventures, will return with three episodes, taking Romesh on an epic adventure through central Africa, visiting Uganda, Rwanda, and Madagascar. Romesh has previously explored off-the-beaten-path countries, uncovering hidden gems in unlikely tourist destinations like Haiti, Sierra Leone, and Zimbabwe, as well as two Christmas specials in the Arctic and the Sahara.

The Misinvestigations Of Romesh Ranganathan, a true-crime spin-off, will delve into the lives and legacies of enduring pop icons, examining controversies surrounding their deaths. The new episodes will focus on the life and death of hip hop star Tupac Shakur and the murder of Nancy Spungen, girlfriend of the notorious punk star Sid Vicious.

Romesh Ranganathan expressed his pride in both shows and humorously said, “I think they’re really good, but if you disagree, don’t tell me.” Morgan Roberts, Head of Factual Entertainment at Rumpus Media, praised Romesh’s talent and personality, stating that working with him is a delight. Max Gogarty, BBC Commissioning Editor, expressed excitement about having Romesh back on BBC Two and iPlayer, adding that both shows explore important subjects in Romesh’s inimitable and unique style.

The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan and The Misinvestigations of Romesh Ranganathan are Rumpus Media productions for BBC Two, with the executive producers being Morgan Roberts and Emily Hudd. The series was commissioned by Catherine Catton, Head of Commissioning, Factual Entertainment and Events, and the Commissioning Editor is Max Gogarty.

In addition to his television work, Romesh Ranganathan also presents For the Love of Hip Hop on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds, where he shares his love, knowledge, and passion for hip-hop every Friday night/Saturday morning. The new series are eagerly awaited by fans, as Romesh’s wit and unique approach promise to make them entertaining and informative experiences.