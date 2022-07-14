Three small fires that started during a live firing exercise on Monday are still burning.

The Ministry of Defence and the Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service (DWFRS) have been working together to keep the fires from spreading.

“A helicopter will begin dropping water around the periphery of the impact area,” a spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence said.

“They can’t drop water directly over the impact area because it requires low flying, which could endanger the crew if unexploded ordnance is set off by the heat.”

“More water will be dropped tomorrow, and this may continue into Friday,” the Ministry of Defence added.

Soldiers from the Royal Artillery and the Second Parachute Regiment have joined firefighters in their efforts to put out the fires.

Firefighters are still on the scene, dampening down the area and ensuring there is no danger to the public or property.

According to the MoD, there are two fires in the northern plain and one in the southern plain.

“Only three small fires remain, and we have reduced the amount of smoke,” said a spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence.

“Yesterday evening, both defence personnel and the Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service worked to reduce the impact of the fires, and this made a massive difference,” they added.