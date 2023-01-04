The mother of a West London man who was killed while on holiday in Jamaica has paid tribute to her son

Lesley Wright, 33, of Hounslow, said that her “heart is in pain” following the murder of her son Sean Patterson.

Patterson, a personal trainer, was discovered with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head on January 1 around midday, according to local police. Officers reportedly said he had been standing by the pool of the property he was staying at when witnesses heard ‘loud explosions’.

“Someone pulled at his arm and he shrugged the person off but about four gunshots were fired immediately afterwards and Sean was hit in the upper body. I don’t know any other details, but he never fought with anyone,” his mother said.

The Londoner had only been in the country a few days before his death, according to Wright. He’d hoped to meet family on his father’s side for the first time during the trip, and he was celebrating the new year when the murder occurred.

“Through his father, Sean has family in Jamaica. They’re wealthy over there, and he’d hoped to meet them. “He never had the opportunity,” she told the website. “He’d only been in Jamaica for two days with my godson and one of my best friends.

“He’d had the best time of his life. He’d never been before, but he sent me a photo of himself soaking up the rays and a video of himself leaping off a cliff into the sea,” she added.

Patterson, who has been engaged for the past five years, planned to marry his fiance in 2023 after being together for well over a decade. His mother said his partner “was in bits” over his murder “as the whole family” is.

Wright was particularly shocked by his death because her son was not the “argumentative type.” Other friends and family members expressed their sorrow over Patterson’s death on social media.

“Well, that’s one way to start the new year knowing your baby brother was murdered in Jamaica,” his sister Sarah Wright wrote. “To say we are heartbroken would be an understatement. Ikkle, you get justice.”