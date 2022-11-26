Saturday, November 26, 2022
The Motorcyclist, A Man Aged 48, Was Taken To Hospital Where He Remains In A Critical Condition
The motorcyclist, a man aged 48, was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in Wimbledon.

At around 12:25pm on Wednesday, 23 November, officers were called to Weir Road, SW19 to a report of a collision between a motorcyclist and a lorry.

The motorcyclist, a man aged 48, was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition. His next of kin are aware.

The driver of the lorry stopped at the scene and is helping police with their enquiries. No arrests have been made.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage is asked to call police via 101 with reference 3152/23NOV.

