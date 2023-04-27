Thursday, April 27, 2023
Thursday, April 27, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING The murder case of seven-year-old Nikki Allan, who was found with 37 stab wounds continues to haunt and shock people to this day

The murder case of seven-year-old Nikki Allan, who was found with 37 stab wounds continues to haunt and shock people to this day

by uknip247

The ongoing trial of David Boyd, accused of murdering Nikki, has been marked by testimony from forensic experts describing the horrific nature of the crime.

Witnesses have testified that Nikki was seen skipping behind a man shortly before the crime took place, further adding to the tragedy of a young life lost in such a brutal way.

According to forensic evidence presented in court, Nikki was dragged for some distance through the building before her attacker left her heavily bloodstained body in the basement.

The brutality of the crime is further emphasised by reports of splashes of blood on the windowsill and floor around the window where it is believed the killer pushed her into the building. Additionally, visible drag marks in the debris throughout the building indicate that Nikki’s body was moved a significant distance after she was killed. All of this paints a disturbing picture of a young girl who was violently taken from this world.

The fact that Nikki was stabbed 37 times is a chilling reminder of her horrific fate at the hands of her killer. The scene was so gruesome that it remains etched in the memory of the police officer who found her body. Her face and head were covered in blood, and her chest appeared to have a gaping wound.

The trial continues

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Two officers who helped save a child’s life were among those recognised with awards from the Chief Constable of Kent Police

Two women who died after getting into difficulty in the River Ouse in Kempston have been named as their families pay tribute

Timothy Schofield, brother of TV presenter Phillip Schofield, has been sacked from his job as a civilian worker for Avon and Somerset Police following...

Germany and the UK have intercepted three Russian military aircraft flying over the Baltic Sea

Firefighters have completed a training exercise at Goodwood House to test their procedures in the event of a major incident

UK vision to reduce poverty and tackle climate change

A Metropolitan Police officer named Darren Hourigan has pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of indecent images of children

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the death of a 36-year-old man

Police are searching for wanted man Edwin Matthews, 40, from the Southampton area

Police are searching for missing Baylea

A fight broken out between a group of people “known to each other” in Eltham

Man injured after Police pursuit in Orpington

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.