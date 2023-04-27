The murder case of seven-year-old Nikki Allan, who was found with 37 stab wounds continues to haunt and shock people to this day

The ongoing trial of David Boyd, accused of murdering Nikki, has been marked by testimony from forensic experts describing the horrific nature of the crime.

Witnesses have testified that Nikki was seen skipping behind a man shortly before the crime took place, further adding to the tragedy of a young life lost in such a brutal way.

According to forensic evidence presented in court, Nikki was dragged for some distance through the building before her attacker left her heavily bloodstained body in the basement.

The brutality of the crime is further emphasised by reports of splashes of blood on the windowsill and floor around the window where it is believed the killer pushed her into the building. Additionally, visible drag marks in the debris throughout the building indicate that Nikki’s body was moved a significant distance after she was killed. All of this paints a disturbing picture of a young girl who was violently taken from this world.

The fact that Nikki was stabbed 37 times is a chilling reminder of her horrific fate at the hands of her killer. The scene was so gruesome that it remains etched in the memory of the police officer who found her body. Her face and head were covered in blood, and her chest appeared to have a gaping wound.

The trial continues