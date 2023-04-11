Tuesday, April 11, 2023
The murder of Aamir Siddiqi, a 17-year-old boy from Cardiff, has left a scar on the hearts of his family and friends for the past 12 years

Aamir was a gifted young man on the verge of adulthood, with dreams of studying law at Cardiff University.

However, his aspirations were tragically cut short when he was mercilessly stabbed to death in his own home in Roath on April 11, 2010. While two men have already been convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the murder, the family of Aamir is still seeking justice for their beloved son and brother.

On the 12th anniversary of Aamir’s death, his family has released a statement and photographs, appealing to the public and law enforcement agencies to help them find Mohammed Ali Ege, the man wanted in connection with Aamir’s murder.

They have also expressed their unending grief and the difficulty of coping with his loss, as they continue to mourn his absence daily. His family has urged anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward and help bring closure to the case.

South Wales Police has been working tirelessly for many years to trace Ege and bring him to justice. Despite his escape from Indian custody in 2017, they remain committed to pursuing their investigation and bringing him to trial. As part of ongoing efforts to locate him, a new £5,000 Crimestoppers reward has been offered for information that could lead to his arrest.

While Ege remains at large, Aamir’s family and friends continue to suffer the pain and trauma of his senseless murder. The community has also rallied behind them, with multiple appeals and leaflet drops in the Canton and Riverside areas of Cardiff to help uncover any potential leads. The family has reiterated their trust and confidence in South Wales Police and their desire to see justice served.

Anybody with information should email: SWP101@south-wales.police.uk or phone 101 quoting reference 1700150924

