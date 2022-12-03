The murder trial of Tik Tok star Mahek Bukhari has been cancelled due to ‘jury irregularities.’

The murder trial of a TikTok star and seven others has been postponed due to “jury irregularities.” A new trial date has been set for 2023.

Reporting restrictions limit what can be said about the decision’s motivations. The eight defendants, including influencer Mahek Bukhari, 23, have been detained since February and March of this year.

They are accused of killing Saqib Hussain and Hashim Ijazuddin in an A46 crash. On Friday, December 2nd, at Leicester Crown Court, Judge Mr Justice Saini issued a statement that he said could be reported by the media,

“The discharge was due to jury irregularity,” according to the statement. The irregularity had nothing to do with the defendants’ or the families’ or friends’ of Saqib Hussain or Hashim Ijazuddin’s conduct or alleged conduct, but was purely internal to the jury.

“In the new year, there will be a retrial before a new jury.” When the re-trial begins, the defendants will face the same charges of murder and manslaughter, which they all deny.

Natasha Akhtar, 22, of Alum Rock Road in Birmingham, Mahek Bukhari, 23, and Ansreen Bukhari, 47, both of George Eardley Close in Tunstall, are among the eight defendants. Raees Jamal, 22, of Lingdale Close, Loughborough, Rekan Karwan, 28, of Tomlin Road, Northfields, Leicester, Mohammed Patel, 20, of Braybrooke Road, Northfields, Leicester, Sanaf Gulammustafa, 22, of Littlemore Close, Crown Hills, Leicester, and Ameer Jamal, 27, of Catherine Street, Belgrave, Leicester are among those arrested.