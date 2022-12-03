Saturday, December 3, 2022
Saturday, December 3, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

The Murder Trial Of Tik Tok Star Mahek Bukhari Has Been Cancelled Due To ‘jury Irregularities.’
Home BREAKING The murder trial of Tik Tok star Mahek Bukhari has been cancelled due to ‘jury irregularities.’

The murder trial of Tik Tok star Mahek Bukhari has been cancelled due to ‘jury irregularities.’

by @uknip247

The murder trial of a TikTok star and seven others has been postponed due to “jury irregularities.” A new trial date has been set for 2023.

Reporting restrictions limit what can be said about the decision’s motivations. The eight defendants, including influencer Mahek Bukhari, 23, have been detained since February and March of this year.

They are accused of killing Saqib Hussain and Hashim Ijazuddin in an A46 crash. On Friday, December 2nd, at Leicester Crown Court, Judge Mr Justice Saini issued a statement that he said could be reported by the media,

“The discharge was due to jury irregularity,” according to the statement. The irregularity had nothing to do with the defendants’ or the families’ or friends’ of Saqib Hussain or Hashim Ijazuddin’s conduct or alleged conduct, but was purely internal to the jury.

“In the new year, there will be a retrial before a new jury.” When the re-trial begins, the defendants will face the same charges of murder and manslaughter, which they all deny.

Natasha Akhtar, 22, of Alum Rock Road in Birmingham, Mahek Bukhari, 23, and Ansreen Bukhari, 47, both of George Eardley Close in Tunstall, are among the eight defendants. Raees Jamal, 22, of Lingdale Close, Loughborough, Rekan Karwan, 28, of Tomlin Road, Northfields, Leicester, Mohammed Patel, 20, of Braybrooke Road, Northfields, Leicester, Sanaf Gulammustafa, 22, of Littlemore Close, Crown Hills, Leicester, and Ameer Jamal, 27, of Catherine Street, Belgrave, Leicester are among those arrested.

RELATED ARTICLES

A serial child molester has been has been jailed again for pressing...

Officers searching for a woman who has gone missing from North Dorset...

Tesco has made significant changes to its Clubcard programme

Fuel prices fall in November but drivers denied bigger reductions as supermarkets...

Updated: Armed Police called to shooting incident in North West London

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a fire in a...

A security guard was held hostage and assaulted during an aggravated burglary...

Camron was murdered in a frenzied attack by a group of males...

Two men have appeared in court after being charged following a double...

Two teenagers who tried to steal a judge’s £15,000 high performance motorbike...

Emergency services called following suspected chemical spillage in South East London

Police managed to intercept a stolen van that was used as a...