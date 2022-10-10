The blast happened in the village of Creeslough on Friday afternoon.

The victims – four men, three women, a teenage boy and girl and a younger girl – were from the village or surrounding areas, said Gardaí (Irish police).

Those killed were Catherine O’Donnell, 39, and her son James Monaghan, 14, Robert Garwe, 50, and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe. Fourteen-year-old Leona Harper, Jessica Gallagher, 24; James O’Flaherty, 48; Martin McGill, 49; Martina Martin, 49, and 59-year-old Hugh Kelly also died.

The investigation is being coordinated from an incident room at Milford Garda Station.

The Garda Technical Bureau, with assistance from other agencies, will continue to examine the scene, which remains cordoned off. These examinations are likely to continue over the coming days. Traffic diversions on the N56 at the scene of the incident remain in place.

A total of 10 fatalities have been confirmed arising from this fatal explosion.

The remains of the deceased are at Letterkenny University Hospital where State Post Mortems have commenced under the direction of Dr. Heidi Okkers, Assistant State Pathologist. These Post Mortems will continue over the next few days.

Results will not be released for operational reasons.

One male in his 20s remains in a critical condition in St. James Hospital, Dublin. The 7 other surviving casualties continue to receive treatment in Letterkenny University Hospital and remain in stable condition.

