13 national education associations wrote an open letter to Conservative MPs, urging them to demand assurances from the party’s leadership candidates that they would follow through on the party’s 2019 pledge to restore funding to 2010 levels.

According to the BBC, the peak body for school leaders cited forecasts that currently predict a £2 billion shortfall by 2024, calling the situation “desperate.”

It came as early data from the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) survey, which was provided to the Observer, revealed that 50% of school leaders predicted a deficit this year.

“There are no easy fixes left,” NAHT general secretary Paul Whiteman told the newspaper. Schools are being slashed to the bone. This will necessitate a reduction in teaching hours, teaching assistants, and teachers.”

Mr Whiteman told a Trades Union Congress (TUC) conference earlier this week that he has “never heard more anger and despair” from school leaders as NAHT held a national ballot for industrial action over pay for the first time, after only holding regional ballots on the issue previously.

Mr Whiteman claims that the value of headteacher salaries has fallen by around 24% since 2010, with education funding set to be 3% lower in real terms in 2024/2025 than it was in 2010.

He went on to say that inadequate pay has sent schools into a “vicious spiral” of staff resignations, and that “heartbreaking cuts to services” will be necessary.

He claimed that “soaring energy bills,” inflation, and a lack of funding for teacher pay have led to thousands of schools believing they are on the verge of a deficit.

“As a result, school leaders are being forced to make cuts that can only have a negative impact on children’s education and well-being,” he said.

Mr. Whiteman concluded that the “relentlessly reasonable professionals” he represents believe they have “no choice” but to proceed with a formal ballot.

“It is not an exaggeration to say that education’s future is at stake.”

