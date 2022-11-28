Monday, November 28, 2022
Monday, November 28, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

The National Grid Has Decided Not To Run Its First-ever Real-life Initiative To Pay Households To Reduce Their Electricity Use On Tuesday Evening
Home BREAKING The National Grid has decided not to run its first-ever real-life initiative to pay households to reduce their electricity use on Tuesday evening

The National Grid has decided not to run its first-ever real-life initiative to pay households to reduce their electricity use on Tuesday evening

by @uknip247

In order to lessen the possibility of blackouts on Tuesday, National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) had earlier on Monday stated that it was thinking about turning on its Demand Flexibility Service for the first time. It has already tested the programme twice.
The programme, which was established to pay households and businesses to use less electricity, debuted at the beginning of this month.
When supply is limited, as it was anticipated to be on Tuesday, this can help ease the strain on the system.
By requesting that households cut back on their electricity use during specific hours and promising to pay them for any cuts made, it would have been effective.
As it rushed to secure additional electricity for the grid on Monday evening, the manager of the British electricity grid briefly issued a warning that supply margins might be narrower than desired before quickly revoking it.

RELATED ARTICLES

Officers are appealing for information after an elderly woman was assaulted and...

Officers searching for a missing woman from Poole are renewing their appeal...

Images have been released of several people that police would like to...

168,000 drivers with medical conditions waiting for licence as DVLA misses 90-day...

A man inside the property has been shot by police

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and attempted...

A murder investigation is under way following a stabbing in Westminster

Man with a gun is arrested by Armed Police on busy retail...

There is no tremendous “explosion” that hit Hackney it was Thunder and...

Thousands of pounds in cash and class A drugs were seized in...

Trial date set for man accused of triple murder

One stabbed to death in broad daylight attack Second fighting for their...