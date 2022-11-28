The National Grid has decided not to run its first-ever real-life initiative to pay households to reduce their electricity use on Tuesday evening

In order to lessen the possibility of blackouts on Tuesday, National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) had earlier on Monday stated that it was thinking about turning on its Demand Flexibility Service for the first time. It has already tested the programme twice.

The programme, which was established to pay households and businesses to use less electricity, debuted at the beginning of this month.

When supply is limited, as it was anticipated to be on Tuesday, this can help ease the strain on the system.

By requesting that households cut back on their electricity use during specific hours and promising to pay them for any cuts made, it would have been effective.

As it rushed to secure additional electricity for the grid on Monday evening, the manager of the British electricity grid briefly issued a warning that supply margins might be narrower than desired before quickly revoking it.